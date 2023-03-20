Former RadioShack CEO to auction off Fort Worth home

After making an investment $12 million into the home, Len Roberts’s space might be auctioned off by means of Interluxe on April 24

After making an investment $12 million into the home, Len Roberts's space might be auctioned off by means of Interluxe on April 24 with a beginning value of $2.5 million.

However, Roberts, former CEO of RadioShack, is extra than simply the landlord of this belongings positioned at 4400 Overton Crest St., in Fort Worth.

Born and raised in Chicago, Roberts, 74, was once the CEO of primary corporations corresponding to Arby’s, Shoney’s, and RadioShack. After a long time of company management, he ended his profession in 2006.

He served at the forums at J.C. Penney, Rent-A-Center, and TXU Energy and was once additionally the vp for Texas Health Resources.

As Roberts is shifting out of this home and construction any other space in Mira Vista, six miles clear of his present place of abode, he’s additionally writing his memoir expecting a November 2023 unencumber date. The biography will depict tales about his lifestyles, together with a bankruptcy about his dating with baseball legend Hank Aaron.

As a distinguished government, he had a brand new aspiration: to construct his dream space that may function a meeting position for each the RadioShack group and the higher DFW group.

Roberts and his spouse, Laurie, had explicit necessities for his or her dream space challenge, together with an unrestricted finances and a design that includes limestone building. In addition, the home wanted to have the capability to very easily host occasions with up to 250 visitors, entire with a PA gadget.

Following the five-year building of establishing this home made home, Roberts expressed his gratitude by means of web hosting a celebratory tournament for all the ones concerned within the tasks, together with industry companions, developers, architects, designers, and all his neighbors.

Roberts recollects sending a handwritten invitation to every neighboring resident, expressing appreciation for his or her endurance right through the development procedure that brought about site visitors delays, energy outages, noises, and different inconveniences.

“I can’t think of a major chief executive officer in DFW that was not at our home,” stated Roberts, who hosted all the way through his 19 years on the home galas, charity occasions, and extra.

Roberts feels this home within the Tanglewood group of Fort Worth is perfect for any person who desires to have “significant entertainment” and are living in a group with nice politics, industry leaders, and an excellent spirit.

Situated on 1.82 acres of land and an insignificant 2 miles from Texas Christian University, this 12,000 sq. foot space is living subsequent to Gary Patterson, former TCU soccer trainer of 21 years.

Following the home auction, an property sale might be hosted in mid-May, that includes choose furniture from the valuables.