Former President Trump indicted in NY: Live updates

10:05 p.m. ET, March 31, 2023

Key issues to find out about what a grand jury is and does



Following the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump, it’s price having a look on the mechanics of what’s occurring in the felony device and the way the method that applies to everyone seems to be being implemented to Trump.

We spoke to Elie Honig, a CNN felony analyst, former federal prosecutor and writer of the brand new guide, “Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away With It,” for a refresher on how grand juries and indictments work . Part of our dialog, performed through telephone, is underneath:

Grand jury vs. trial jury

WOLF: What will have to we all know concerning the distinction between a grand jury and an ordeal jury?

HONIG: A grand jury comes to a decision to indict, which means to price a case. An ordeal jury determines guilt or non-guilt.

The usual of evidence in a grand jury is less than an ordeal jury. In a grand jury, you best have to turn possible reason, which means much more likely than now not. But after all in an ordeal surroundings, you want to turn evidence past an affordable doubt.

The more thing to grasp is a grand jury is a nearly solely one-sided procedure.

In some circumstances, together with New York, there’s a restricted proper of a possible defendant to offer some proof, however no protection attorneys are allowed in the room.

There’s no cross-examination of the prosecution’s proof. There’s no presentation of protection proof.

Close to each time a prosecutor seeks an indictment from a grand jury, she or he gets an indictment from the grand jury.

What is an indictment?

WOLF: How would you outline “indictment”?

HONIG: It’s a record surroundings forth formal fees towards the defendant.

Three Trump grand juries

WOLF: We have 3 grand juries which are most sensible of thoughts – for election meddling in Georgia, on the federal stage for declassified paperwork after which the Manhattan DA. How a lot variation is there in grand juries between town, county and federal?

HONIG: There are minor diversifications, however the fundamentals stay the similar.

Here’s an instance of probably the most minor diversifications in New York State, however now not in the federal device, which means for DOJ. The defendant does have some restricted proper to be notified and given an opportunity to testify or provide protection proof, which we noticed play out with Trump after which him asking Robert Costello to testify