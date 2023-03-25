Saturday, March 25, 2023
Texas

Former president to hold campaign rally in Waco

Former President Donald Trump will hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally in Waco on Saturday.

As hypothesis continues to swirl on whether or not he would possibly quickly get indicted in New York, former President Donald Trump is headed to Texas on Saturday for his first primary 2024 presidential campaign rally.

The match, scheduled for five p.m. at Waco Regional Airport, about 100 miles north of Austin, will supply an early peek into Trump’s messaging as he seeks the Republican nomination for president for a 3rd instantly election.

He used to be first elected president in 2016 and misplaced his bid for reelection to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

A variety of visitor audio system, who the campaign has no longer publicly known, will precede Trump’s arrival. Signs level to one in every of them most likely being Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican U.S. Representative from Georgia, who’s amongst Trump’s maximum dependable supporters in Congress. Greene is scheduled to hold a fundraising match previous in the day at a gun membership close to Waco.



