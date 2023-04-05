Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Former president pleads not guilty to 34 counts in arraignment at New York court

Former President Donald Trump used to be charged by way of a New York grand jury with 34 prison counts of falsifying industry data in an indictment unsealed Tuesday, with prosecutors detailing an alleged years-long scheme to use “hush money” bills to suppress destructive information sooner than the 2016 election.

In a ancient, extremely choreographed look that adopted strict safety protocols, Trump pleaded not guilty to the costs at a listening to in a decrease Manhattan court docket, changing into the primary former president to face legal prosecution. He has denied all wrongdoing and stated District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is motivated by way of politics in bringing the case. 

In a 16-page indictment and accompanying remark of details, prosecutors stated Trump “orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects.”

Former President Donald Trump sits together with his lawyers throughout the court docket all the way through his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, in New York City. 

Pool/Getty Images

They stated the scheme concerned 3 bills made by way of Trump allies to disguise destructive tales: $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who stated Trump had fathered a kid out of wedlock; $150,000 to a former Playboy fashion who stated she had an affair with Trump; and $130,000 to grownup movie superstar Stormy Daniels, who additionally alleged an affair. Trump has denied having affairs with each ladies, and the corporate that paid the previous doorman made up our minds his tale used to be false.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former legal professional and “fixer,” made the fee to Daniels in the times sooner than the 2016 election. Prosecutors stated Trump illegally disguised his repayment to Cohen by way of classifying them as criminal charges.

“The payment records, kept and maintained by the Trump Organization, were false New York business records. In truth, there was no retainer agreement, and Lawyer A was not being paid for legal services rendered in 2017,” the remark of details stated, referring to Cohen. “The Defendant caused his entities’ business records to be falsified to disguise his and others’ criminal conduct.”

Falsifying industry data is normally a misdemeanor underneath New York regulation, however can also be charged as a prison if executed with an “intent to defraud [that] includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” Prosecutors stated Trump’s behavior used to be supposed to violate election regulations. 

At the top of the listening to, the previous president used to be launched and shortly boarded a flight house to Florida, the place he’s set to ship remarks to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago hotel on Tuesday night. 



