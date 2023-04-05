Former president pleads not guilty to 34 counts in arraignment at New York court

Former President Donald Trump used to be charged by way of a New York grand jury with 34 prison counts of falsifying industry data in an indictment unsealed Tuesday, with prosecutors detailing an alleged years-long scheme to use “hush money” bills to suppress destructive information sooner than the 2016 election.

In a ancient, extremely choreographed look that adopted strict safety protocols, Trump pleaded not guilty to the costs at a listening to in a decrease Manhattan court docket, changing into the primary former president to face legal prosecution. He has denied all wrongdoing and stated District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is motivated by way of politics in bringing the case.

In a 16-page indictment and accompanying remark of details, prosecutors stated Trump “orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects.”