



Former Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner surrendered to government on the Broward County Jail after being charged with misconduct that befell throughout her time as an elected public servant. Stoner is charged with one rely of respectable misconduct, a third-degree criminal, one rely of falsification of data, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts of influencing a development respectable, a first-degree misdemeanor. These charges apply an investigation by means of the Broward Office of the Inspector General, which discovered that Stoner took a number of unlawful movements between April and September 2020 to get advantages a developer and his firms and initiatives within the town.

One of the unlawful movements used to be issuing a letter from the administrative center of the Plantation mayor that falsely said that Strata Group, LLC had effectively cleared up code violations and fines on one in every of its initiatives. Stoner’s function used to be to lend a hand the developer download a mortgage, which concerned respectable misconduct and falsification of data by means of Stoner. The two counts of influencing a development respectable relate to incidents in April 2020 and between July and September of 2020. In April 2020, Stoner tried to affect a Plantation development respectable to write an respectable letter pointing out that Strata Group’s development code violations and fines have been resolved and/or to do away with the ones violations. When the development respectable refused, Stoner issued the letter herself, ensuing within the respectable misconduct rate.

Prosecutors allege that Stoner additionally threatened, coerced, tricked, persuaded, or another way influenced the similar town development respectable from July to September of that 12 months to permit the developer to do development paintings with out a correct allow on a undertaking referred to as Pixl. Other allegations of misconduct by means of Stoner are nonetheless underneath overview by means of prosecutors.

Stoner’s give up to government highlights the significance of bearing in mind the affect at the group when making selections as a public servant. Balancing various factors, such because the pursuits of builders and group contributors, may also be difficult, however it’s important to prioritize the well-being of the group. It could also be very important to acknowledge the tradeoffs all in favour of balancing various factors, in addition to the demanding situations related to other approaches.

If discovered to blame, Stoner faces a most imaginable sentence of 8 years in state jail. This case serves as a reminder that public servants will have to act with integrity and transparency when serving their communities. It is necessary to hang public officers in command of their movements, particularly when they’ve the prospective to hurt their communities.

Overall, the charges in opposition to Former Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner underscore the significance of upholding moral requirements and bearing in mind the affect at the group when serving as a public servant. Community contributors will have to be sure that their elected officers act in the most efficient pursuits of the group, take care of transparency, and hang them in command of their movements.