Former Ohio House speaker, lobbyist convicted in $60M bribery scheme

The conviction of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former state Republican Party Chair Matt Borges was announced on Thursday, following a $60 million bribery scheme which federal prosecutors have described as the largest corruption case in state history.

A jury in Cincinnati found the two guilty of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Both face up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker said in a statement that the prosecution team, was able to prove that “Householder sold the Statehouse” and betrayed the people he was elected to serve, and that Borges was “a willing co-conspirator.”

Parker stated that “Through its verdict today, the jury reaffirmed that the illegal acts committed by both men will not be tolerated and that they should be held accountable.”

The man who brought the case, Parker’s predecessor David DeVillers, tweeted: “The line between influence peddling and bribery will now be drawn by the rule of law and not by politicians, lobbyists and corporations.”

“We are incredibly disappointed in the verdict,” Householder’s attorney Steven Bradley said in an email, adding that they plan to pursue an appeal. “Our client is looking forward to going home to be with his wife and family during this very difficult time.” The attorney representing Borges, 50, did not immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press on Thursday. The verdict comes two-and-a-half years after Borges, Householder and three others were arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Householder, 63, orchestrated a scheme that was secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to secure his power in the Legislature, elect his allies, and then to pass and defend legislation that delivered a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout to the Akron-based electric utility. They also alleged that Borges, then a lobbyist, sought to bribe Tyler Fehrman, an operative, for inside information on the referendum to overturn the bailout law.

Electrical transmission towers stand on the grounds of the FirstEnergy Corp. Eastlake Generating Plant in Eastlake, Ohio, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2010. Photographer: David Maxwell/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Justice,” Fehrman tweeted after the verdicts came down.

In a phone interview, Fehrman said that the outcome proved the risk he took wearing a wire for the FBI as a part of the government’s investigation was worth it.

The verdict comes after six weeks of jurors being presented with firsthand accounts of the alleged scheme, as well as reams of financial documents, emails, texts and wire-tap audio. Householder had been one of Ohio’s most powerful politicians, but after his arrest and being ousted from his leadership post by the Republican-controlled House, he refused to resign for months on grounds he was innocent until proven guilty. In a bipartisan vote, representatives ultimately ousted him from the chamber, the first such expulsion in Ohio in 150 years.

Rachael Belz, CEO of the government watchdog group Ohio Citizen Action, hopes that the trial and guilty verdicts turn the tide in Ohio politics, stating in a press release that “after so many years of utility-controlled energy policy that favored fossil fuels, Ohio must now move towards equitable, forward-looking solutions that will protect our air and water, the health of Ohioans, and provide clean energy jobs to keep Ohio competitive in the 21st-century economy.”

Under a deal to avoid prosecution, FirstEnergy admitted using a network of dark money groups to fund the bribery scheme and even bribing the state’s top utility regulator, Sam Randazzo. Randazzo resigned as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio after an FBI search of his home, but he has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. The government has asked the PUCO to delay its own internal investigation into FirstEnergy while their probe continues.