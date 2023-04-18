Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks’ staff and reunite with Quin Snyder, per reports

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join the Atlanta Hawks’ training staff subsequent season after main the Fighting Irish for 23 years, in accordance to multiple reports. The transfer will reunite Brey with Quin Snyder, who become head coach of the Hawks in overdue February and is main the crew because it takes at the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics within the first spherical of the NBA Playoffs.

Snyder performed at Duke from 1985-89, crossing paths with Brey, who become an assistant for the Blue Devils in 1987 below mythical coach Mike Krzyzewski. Snyder later returned to Duke as an assistant in 1995, running on staff with Brey till Snyder left to turn into the pinnacle coach at Missouri in 1999.

Brey, 64, posted a 483-280 mark at Notre Dame highlighted by means of back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016. He introduced in January that he deliberate to step down on the finish of the 2022-23 season however made it transparent he did not essentially plan to retire. Subsequently, his identify got here up in connection with the open head training positions at Georgetown and South Florida sooner than the ones jobs went to Providence’s Ed Cooley and Amir Abdur-Rahim of Kennesaw State, respectively.

No name or function has been introduced or reported for Brey’s function at the Hawks staff, however the stint shall be his first within the NBA. Snyder is training within the playoffs for a 7th instantly season after an eight-year stint with the Utah Jazz highlighted by means of six instantly postseason appearances to shut his tenure.