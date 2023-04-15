Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Charged in Tacoma Mall Shooting

On Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Kemp with first-degree attack with a firearms enhancement. In a charging file launched by means of the prosecutor’s administrative center, the police mentioned Kemp was once observed on video surveillance pictures leaving his automotive, disposing of one thing from inside of a backpack and strolling towards some other car in the lot. The police mentioned they discovered a spherical the place he was once status by means of a automotive that had a “suspected bullet hole on the roof.”

According to the police, pictures confirmed Kemp pointing a gun at an occupied car; the police guessed that Kemp had fired on the car’s motive force, who they mentioned may well be observed ducking in the video pictures. The police mentioned that they discovered a gun in the car parking zone and that Kemp informed them he had thrown a gun into the timber.

Neither Leary nor Kiviat answered to express questions concerning the police’s model of occasions.

Another considered one of Kemp’s attorneys, W. Scott Boatman, said last month in a remark to ESPN and The Associated Press that Kemp had handiest returned hearth after being shot at. Boatman mentioned Kemp’s automotive were damaged into and a number of other of his pieces had been stolen, main him to trace his iPhone to the car parking zone the place the incident befell.

Boatman mentioned the folks in the car shot at Kemp after he faced them and Kemp then fired again. Boatman known as Kemp’s movements “reasonable and legally justified.”

In a charging file for Kemp, the police mentioned they had been in a position to spot the motive force of the opposite car, however they have no idea the place that individual is.