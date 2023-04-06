Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge

Police say former NBA guard Ben Gordon used to be arrested on weapons and perilous fees after he started behaving unevenly in a Connecticut juice store

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon used to be arrested on weapons and perilous fees after he started behaving unevenly in a Connecticut juice store, police stated.

The episode began simply earlier than 10 a.m. Tuesday when a number of 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside of a juice store in Stamford, the town’s assistant police leader, Richard Conklin, stated Thursday.

The guy, recognized as Gordon, persevered to behave unevenly when officials arrived and attempted to take him into custody, Conklin stated.

The officials in the end subdued Gordon and positioned him beneath arrest. They discovered a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin stated.

Gordon used to be arrested on fees together with wearing a perilous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

The former basketball big name, who performed for the University of Connecticut earlier than a decade-long NBA profession that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, used to be taken to the police detention middle after which to a health center for a psychological well being analysis, Conklin stated.

Gordon used to be launched past due Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he stated. A message in search of remark used to be left with Gordon’s lawyer.

It’s now not Gordon’s first brush with the legislation. Last October, he used to be charged with punching his son at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he used to be charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald’s safety guard.

This week’s arrest got here hours after Gordon’s alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the college’s 5th NCAA championship. Gordon used to be on the UConn staff that gained the championship in 2004.

Tuesday, the day Gordon used to be arrested, used to be additionally his fortieth birthday.