Former Mets ace Matt Harvey announces retirement: ‘Believe me I wish I could have done more’

Veteran right-hander Matt Harvey has retired from baseball after spending portions of 9 seasons within the principal leagues. The New York Mets’ former ace made the announcement by means of social media on Friday.

Harvey were making an attempt a go back to pitching on the very best degree, after pitching for Italy within the contemporary World Baseball Classic. However, the ones efforts in the end got here to grief, resulting in his retirement.

Harvey used to be a No. 7 general pick of the University of North Carolina in 2010, and he temporarily moved up the Mets’ machine, achieving the majors in past due July 2012. He really broke out in 2013, his 2nd season within the majors. As a 24-year-old, Harvey’s mid-90s fastball helped him pitch to a 2.27 ERA with 191 strikeouts and 30 accidental walks in 178 1/3 innings. He used to be decided on to the All-Star staff that yr and completed fourth within the National League Cy Young vote casting.

However, Harvey’s elbow issues quickly started, and he ultimately underwent Tommy John surgical procedure that value him the 2014 season. He returned in 2015 and once more thrived, despite the fact that now not moderately to the heights of 2013. The Mets made the World Series that yr, and within the past due innings of Game 5 in opposition to the Royals, Harvey lobbied effectively to stick within the recreation for the 9th. Unfortunately, he used to be not able to finish his shutout bid and used to be got rid of after yielding a stroll and an RBI double. The Royals tied the sport within the 9th and ultimately received the sequence in 12 innings.

Harvey’s decline started quickly after, due to a succession of accidents – maximum significantly a case of thoracic outlet syndrome. Deprived of his speed, he used to be not able to re-establish himself as a viable major-league starter over the approaching years. Harvey used to be traded to the Reds via the Mets in May 2018, and in large part unsuccessful stints with the Angels, Royals, and Orioles adopted. Harvey ultimate gave the impression within the majors with Baltimore in 2021 and struggled to a 6.27 ERA throughout 26 begins. His MLB profession thus ends with a file of 50-66 and four.42 ERA (91 ERA+).

Despite the unrealized promise of his earliest seasons, Harvey accomplished ace-dom for the Mets, alternatively short-lived, and his preliminary excellence, excellent appears, and embody of the New York social scene afforded him a degree of “glossy magazine” stardom now not incessantly noticed in baseball right through that point.