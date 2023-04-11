Former Madigan political operative testifies about no-work job at ComEd bribery trial | Illinois

(The Center Square) – One of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s top political operatives told jurors in the Commonwealth Edison bribery trial he was paid through utility contracts with lobbyists for years despite not doing any work.

Edward Moody, one of Madigan’s longtime precinct captains, took the witness stand Tuesday as the trial stretched into its sixteenth day. Moody explained how he met Madigan while walking through the neighborhood near Midway Airport with his twin brother, Fred.

Prior to that he worked at White Castle and a security firm.

Eventually, after building a reputation as a valuable campaign worker, he got a job working as a jury supervisor in Cook County. He didn’t apply for the job or get an interview.

“I wasn’t interviewed because I knew I already had the job,” he said, explaining that Madigan got him the job.

Moody also told the jury that as part of an immunity letter he got from prosecutors he was required to testify truthfully at trial.

Moody’s testimony was lively as he talked through political campaigns and his work going door-to-door. He recalled names, relationships, dates and political winners and losers. He said he spent nearly all his time outside work knocking on doors and campaigning with his twin brother. Instead of going on vacations, he campaigned. As a campaign volunteer, he wasn’t paid, but he did get other benefits, including “really nice” tickets to sporting events.

But that wasn’t all. Moody said his employment also was dependent on his volunteer campaign work.

“I could lose my job,” Moody said if he didn’t keep knocking on doors.

He also told the jury that he went to Madigan in late 2011 or 2012 because he wanted to make another $45,000 a year to prepare for retirement. Madigan didn’t immediately respond to that request. Moody said he took that as a sign of disrespect. He returned to Madigan a couple of months later with his twin brother, Fred. This time, Moody said Madigan told him that he would be working for Michael McClain, one of the four defendants in the ComEd bribery trial.

Prosecutors have charged longtime Madigan associate McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, one-time ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd contract lobbyist Jay Doherty, who also once served as the head of the City Club civic group, with conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.

Prosecutors say the four gave out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts, and payments in exchange for favorable treatment on legislation affecting the utility in Springfield. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur, Moody said that for years he was paid $4,500 a month by McClain for making a few phone calls a month that took less than an hour.

Asked why he was paid, Moody said “to stay active in politics.”

After that, he was moved over to a ComEd lobbying contact with Doherty. Moody testified that he never did any work on behalf of ComEd. Moody said Doherty told him he was on call and “he told me to keep knocking on doors.”

When Moody was later appointed to a seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, he said he was told he could no longer continue under Doherty’s contract because Doherty was a registered lobbyist for the county. Moody was prepared to turn down the appointment because he didn’t want to lose the contract.

That’s when he started being paid through a contract with Shaw Decremer, another top Madigan aide.

Moody is expected to continue on the witness stand for the remainder of the day.