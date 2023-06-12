Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86, Italian media reports

Berlusconi is survived by means of his present spouse in conjunction with 5 kids.

LONDON and ROME — Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died in Milan at 86, Italian media reported.

The three-time premier and previous chief of the Forza Italia birthday party had suffered with a chain of clinical diseases over the last a number of years.

- Advertisement -

The billionaire media mogul — value roughly $7 billion — has had a pacemaker since he used to be 70-years-old however, extra just lately, underwent middle surgical treatment in 2016 to interchange an aortic valve and has additionally survived a bout with prostate most cancers.

“The end of an era,” Guido Crosetto, Italy’s protection minister, said in Italian. “I loved him very much. Goodbye Silvio.”

His demise used to be first reported Monday by means of ANSA, the Italian newswire. Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, in conjunction with his kids, arrived at the clinic inside moments of his demise on Monday, ANSA reported.

- Advertisement -

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi waves from within his automobile as he leaves on May 19, 2023 the San Raffaele clinic in Milan after being discharged. Piero Cruciatti/AFP by way of Getty Images

Berlusconi sat till his demise within the higher space of the Italian parliament, the Senate, however does no longer have a central authority function in Georgia Meloni’s conservative coalition that lately governs the rustic.

- Advertisement -

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia chief and previous Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a gathering with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Berlusconi used to be born in Milan in 1936 and entered into the media international within the early Seventies ahead of turning to politics within the 90s. He used to be first elected to the Chamber of Deputies and appointed as high minister of Italy within the 1994 common election his birthday party, Forza Italia, won a relative majority simplest 3 months after the birthday party used to be introduced.

Berlusconi used to be no stranger to prison troubles throughout his occupation and a courtroom simplest just lately acquitted him in February relating to allegations of paying off witnesses to lie in an underage prostitution case that have been below litigation for greater than a decade.

Spectators in a tribune show a banner with a cartoon of former Italian high minister and present president of AC Monza, Silvio Berlusconi, previous to the Italian Serie A soccer fit between Monza and Napoli on May 14, 2023 at the Brianteo stadium in Monza. Gabriel Bouys/AFP by way of Getty Images

Berlusconi is survived by means of his 33-year-old spouse, Marta Fascina — a member of the Chamber of Deputies representing Forza Italia since 2018 — in addition to his 5 kids from earlier relationships.

Matteo Salvini, deputy high minister, referred to as on Monday for a second of silence for his former colleague. On Twitter, he praised Berlusconi’s generosity and appreciate.