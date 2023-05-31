Former inmate at Elizabeth Holmes’ prison describes what she’ll see behind bars

Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted fraudster and founding father of failed blood-testing corporate Theranos, on Tuesday started serving an 11-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Holmes, consistent with a supply, self-surrendered with “little fanfare.” She was once accompanied via her oldsters and husband Billy Evans.

She is not the one well-known face at Bryan: Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” forged member Jen Shah entered the minimum-security facility in February after being sentenced to 6 and a part years for what prosecutors stated was once a telemarketing scheme focused on the previous and inclined.

Holmes would possibly have a humbling first process at the prison, consistent with a former inmate at the ability.

“That is Bryan’s rule,” stated Lynn Espejo, who was once convicted of defrauding her employer. “The policy is that every new person arriving gets cleared by medical and they have to go work in the kitchen for 90 days.”

That’s now not a ensure, although. Holmes may get a task in other places, such because the prison’s schooling division, and be excused from kitchen paintings, stated Espejo, who now works as a prison reform suggest and was once granted compassionate liberate in 2021 on account of COVID-19.

There may be a program by which inmates educate carrier canine at the ability, or Holmes may educate categories to different inmates, Espejo stated.

“Who’s to say Elizabeth Holmes will be in the kitchen tonight,” Espejo stated. “By policy, she’s supposed to. But who knows if that’s going to happen?”

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to start serving her prison sentence for defrauding traders within the failed blood-testing startup, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, May 30, 2023. Go Nakamura/Reuters

Holmes, Espejo advised ABC News, will probably be wearing a khaki jumpsuit, which is recycled from inmate to inmate, and will probably be napping on what she likened to a “kindergarten mat.”

“That’s basically what it looks like, those kind they fold out at school and take naps on,” Espejo stated. “It’s not a good bedding. And you really feel like you’re laying directly on steel.”

There are 4 devices at the prison camp facility, which is one of the lowest stage safety amenities within the federal gadget.

But Espejo stated it’s not “camp cupcake,” as some describe it. She recalled “dilapidated” stipulations when she served time there, together with moldy showers and little scorching water within the wintry weather.

A supply stated that each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night time, motion pictures are proven in not unusual spaces.

Holmes would possibly not be locked behind bars in her mobile. Rather she’ll reside in a room with two bunks and folding chairs within the center.

Espejo stated the toughest adjustment is being on my own.

“I think it’ll be a cultural shock to her. I know it was for me when I first got there,” she stated. “Missing your family is gut wrenching.”

ABC News’ Gina Sunseri contributed to this file.