Former Indiana, Texas Tech coach Bob Knight hospitalized

An e-mail from Indiana University concerning the mythical (and arguable) coach’s well being was once despatched to former basketball gamers on Friday, soliciting for prayers.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Indiana and Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight was once hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed sickness.

In a statement shared to Knight's website on Monday afternoon, his son Pat Knight introduced that the mythical, and ceaselessly arguable, coach had since been launched from the sanatorium.

The commentary additionally requested for privateness because the coach continues to relaxation and obtain care at his house.

“Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time,” Pat Knight wrote about his father in his Monday afternoon commentary.

The 82-year-old Knight gained 3 nationwide championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 video games at Indiana earlier than being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a scholar by way of the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance coverage instituted by way of the college following an investigation into accusations of bodily and verbal abuse made by way of former participant Neil Reed, who died of a center assault in 2012.

Texas Tech employed Knight in 2001, and he stayed there till retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I report 902 occupation wins.

Knight was once succeeded by way of his son Pat at Texas Tech and moved again to Bloomington in 2019.