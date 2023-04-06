Former Frisco Fire Chief Accused Of Malfeasance, Forced To Retire 

Former Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland used to be allegedly compelled to retire or face firing as a result of he directed adjustments to a mayday report back to make the dep. glance higher. He is these days operating for mayor of Frisco.

According to public document paperwork that element an outdoor investigation, bought by way of The Dallas Morning News, Piland allegedly altered authentic paperwork to learn his place

The investigation, by way of Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C., a Grapevine-based company, claims to have proof that Piland directed personnel to both take away information or alternate language in mayday paperwork, which might be required when an harm happens throughout emergencies.

Local Profile has now not verified the record however did try to touch Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C. Local Profile additionally reached out to town of Frisco, the Frisco Fire Department and Piland, however didn’t obtain a reaction previous to publishing.

According to the investigation, a mayday record used to be asked by way of Piland after a firefighter fell thru a roof throughout a Frisco condo hearth that lasted greater than 36 hours throughout an ice hurricane in February 2021. The firefighter used to be considered one of 4 injured throughout the incident referred to as the Circa Fire.

Some of the adjustments allegedly to the mayday record that put Piland in a greater mild come with language added to the supply of an preliminary fast intervention staff (IRIT), a chosen group that serves as a stand-by rescue staff of any lacking, trapped, injured or unaccounted for firefighters. The preliminary mayday record additionally mentioned that for 36 hours previous to the hearth, Frisco firefighters have been working “with minimal opportunities for rest due to exponentially high call volume” and that the dep. used to be working with assets virtually to the snapping point.”

The record additionally didn’t come with that Captain Beck fell throughout the flooring to his chest and that different firefighters positioned themselves at non-public chance to rescue him.

The investigation performed for the record incorporated interviewing 42 witnesses. Moreover, paperwork, images, audio and video recordsdata have been analyzed and the investigation record notes that Piland had a warfare of pastime and will have to now not had been concerned within the mayday record procedure, as a result of his selections have been being reviewed and critiqued.

However, in a reaction letter bought by way of The Dallas Morning News, Piland claims the allegations have been “outrageous and without evidence.” He mentioned, “I was placed under a gag order not to discuss it, effectively impeding good city government attempts to implement the mayday report’s lessons.”

A agreement mentioned that Piland could be paid a lump sum of 1 12 months’s pay and collected depart as much as 1,200 hours. The settlement additionally mentioned he would now not practice for employment with town, absent a selected written settlement with town supervisor. However, Piland is operating for mayor on this 12 months’s election.

City Manager Wes Pierson mentioned a brand new hearth division chief used to be wanted and, in line with paperwork, communicated such to Piland on Sept. 7, 2022. That day, Piland used to be put on administrative depart. The town of Frisco introduced Piland’s retirement on Sept. 14, 2022, and mentioned he used to be pursuing new occupation alternatives.

“Based upon the information available to me, in my judgment, I do not believe Mark is the person that can effectively resolve the trust and other issues that exist in the department,” Pierson reportedly wrote. “Accordingly, I believe it is time for a change in leadership in the fire department.”

“In September of 2022, Chief Piland chose to retire because his vision for the Frisco Fire Department did not align with Mr. Pierson’s vision, as city manager,” Piland’s lawyer Christopher Ayres informed The Dallas Morning News. “Mr. Pierson accepted chief’s retirement, even expressing ‘appreciation’ and gratitude for chief’s ‘contribution’ in his near decade of service to the city. Any suggestion to the contrary, including that chief Piland was fired for misconduct or otherwise, is not accurate.”

Pierson additionally cited an extra out of doors investigation that discovered Piland violated a breach of confidentiality. The investigation record mentioned that Piland’s assembly with Cheney used to be now not a same old assembly within the scope of industrial and now not a scenario the place the investigation got here up by way of mistake or used to be unintended. Piland allegedly talked concerning the investigation, in line with the record, “knowingly and with intent.”

“The purpose of the meeting, initiated by chief Piland was to discuss the investigation,” the investigation record mentioned. “Piland improperly asked Mayor Cheney to keep the conversation confidential. Despite the directives, Mark met with Mayor Jeff Cheney on June 3, 2022, and during the meeting raised issues with the motivation for the investigation, the subject of the investigation and whether the investigation should even be occurring.”

But Piland informed investigators he best sat in on one assembly and had little affiliation with adjustments to the record. But Assistant Chief Cameron Kraemer informed investigators that Piland had enter on a number of sections of the record.

Piland signed a agreement settlement with town, which requested him to put up his resignation on Sept. 14, efficient Sept. 21, in line with public information.

