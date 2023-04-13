Former DNI John Ratcliffe is latest Trump adviser to appear before Jan. 6 grand jury: Sources

(*6*)

Former President Donald Trump’s one-time director of nationwide intelligence, John Ratcliffe, seemed before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s strive to overturn the 2020 election, assets aware of the subject advised ABC News.

Ratcliff is the latest former best Trump adviser to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., following a pass judgement on’s ruling final month that various best aides should appear.

Former best aide Stephen Miller used to be on the courtroom previous this week, and previous Department of Homeland Security authentic Ken Cuccinelli used to be noticed there final week. Sources verify they have been showing before the grand jury.

Both males have up to now seemed before the grand jury, however Trump had challenged their grand jury subpoenas via making an attempt to assert govt privilege.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe follows at the back of at the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 12, 2020, whilst serving beneath President Donald Trump. Al Drago/Getty Images, FILE

A pass judgement on final month ordered former leader of group of workers Mark Meadows and different former best Trump aides to testify or supply further grand jury testimony to the grand jury probing makes an attempt to overturn the election, ABC News used to be first to record.

Also integrated within the pass judgement on’s order have been aides Dan Scavino, Robert O’Brien, Nick Luna and John McEntee. It used to be now not instantly transparent whether or not dates have been set for them to appear.