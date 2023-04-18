Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Former Daytona reporter probes D.C. Sniper attacks

Tony Holt, former News-Journal reporter and host of the "Sun Crime State" podcast recently launched a new podcast, "Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Sniper," which examines the killing spree that terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in October 2002.

DAYTONA BEACH — For 3 years all through his time as a News-Journal crime reporter, Tony Holt hosted the preferred “Sun Crime State” podcast.

The display highlighted legal instances in Florida and captivated its target market with greater than 400,000 downloads throughout 76 episodes.

After leaving Daytona Beach for Arkansas, Holt launched his subsequent true crime podcast mission, “Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Snipers,” dispensed via Law & Crime Trial Network, during which the longtime journalist takes a deep dive into the killing spree that terrorized the suburbs of Washington, D.C., in 2002.

