Former Daytona reporter probes D.C. Sniper attacks

DAYTONA BEACH — For 3 years all through his time as a News-Journal crime reporter, Tony Holt hosted the preferred “Sun Crime State” podcast.

The display highlighted legal instances in Florida and captivated its target market with greater than 400,000 downloads throughout 76 episodes.

After leaving Daytona Beach for Arkansas, Holt launched his subsequent true crime podcast mission, “Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Snipers,” dispensed via Law & Crime Trial Network, during which the longtime journalist takes a deep dive into the killing spree that terrorized the suburbs of Washington, D.C., in 2002.

Originally from Virginia, Holt used to be dwelling within the Richmond space on the time. He used to be simply 2.5 hours from D.C., the place in the long run 10 other folks had been killed and 3 had been injured from Oct. 2, 2002, till the 2 males had been captured on Oct. 24, 2002.

“It affected everybody,” Holt mentioned in an interview. “Not quite at the same level as D.C. It started there first — most of the shootings were around the suburbs of D.C. It started to creep more toward Richmond, and we were becoming more and more on edge.”

Holt used to be in between newspaper jobs on the time when the Northern Virginia Journal employed him to hide the trial of Lee Boyd Malvo, the more youthful of the 2 shooters.

“As each new victim was gunned down, the FBI and local detectives struggled to track down a killer — until a tip helped them piece together the murder mystery,” the podcast’s synopsis reads partly.

Most of the episodes in “Sun Crime State” were centered around one old Florida case, while “Chasing Ghosts” is a 10-episode deep dive into the U.S. capital’s events — the “most ambitious” project he said he has ever done.

“Here it was like taking on a book,” he said. “Because of the breadth of research, the number of people I reached out to and interviewed … It was a lot of work. It took a year to do what amounted to about six hours of content.”

Holt pitched the idea to Law & Crime. He is now a freelance podcast host for the company.

‘It was surreal and something that I never forget’

Holt said one issue he explores in the podcast is the terror that permeated the D.C. suburbs.

“Residents who lived in the areas in or near the killing zone will never forget what it was like living under those conditions,” Holt said. “Because you were afraid to walk outside your door, let alone drive to the gas station or grocery store, or take your dog to the park, take your kids out. Those people stayed indoors and avoided going out at all costs.”

He said he remembers people who did go out to buy groceries, for instance, zigzagging across the parking lot to get to the store.

“It was surreal and something that I never forget,” he said.

Holt said covering one of the biggest trials in the country at the time made him realize the importance of the story for him as a journalist.

“It was a lot of all-star TV and print news reporters covering it alongside me,” Holt said. “That had an effect on me, too. And I always wanted to circle back and do something, take part in the retelling of the sniper case, because it was such a riveting case, such a crazy case, such a tragic case.”

He knew he would tackle the subject for his next project after leaving his last print journalism job in 2020, as the 20th anniversary of the shootings was approaching.

Holt said he hopes to make another podcast series after “Chasing Ghosts,” but given his interest in several different subjects, he’s still undecided on the genre and topic.

“All I know is that I will do another podcast,” Holt said. “Who I will partner with, what the subject will be, remains to be seen. But I hope to do a lot more of it moving forward.”

“Chasing Ghosts” is to be had on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.