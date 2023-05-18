Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown returns to North Texas

DALLAS — Former Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown has returned to Dallas, and he’s settling into his new function within the personal sector.

“There’s no place like home,” Brown stated from his administrative center in downtown Dallas.

The longtime legislation enforcement officer is now leader working officer for Loncar, Lyon, and Jenkins Law Firm. He’s running carefully with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and his legislation companions in personal observe.

Brown stated he’s running on behalf of purchasers who’ve been injured and wanting lend a hand navigating the prison machine.

“Justice travels across industries. We are talking about bringing justice to people,” Brown defined. “There’s a lot of similarities when it comes to dealing with people.”

Brown returned house after serving 3 years as police superintendent in Chicago. He made historical past because the longest serving police leader in Dallas’ fashionable occasions from 2010 to 2016.

“I do think Dallas has a great chief of police in Chief Eddie Garcia,” Brown stated.

He believes the town of Dallas is making strides in public protection and crime aid.

“He’s been able to put together strategies to reduce violence in collaboration with the community and other city departments,” Brown stated about Garcia.

Brown’s new administrative center is decked out with various framed memorabilia. Among them are portraits captured throughout his dealing with of the mass capturing in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2017.

“The lessons learned were that together we can get through our most difficult times,” Brown stated as he regarded upon a cartoon of him a neighborhood member made throughout a second he used to be in prayer within the days after the shootings.

A gunman killed 5 cops that day, and 11 other folks had been injured.

Brown stated the new capturing tragedy in Allen used to be additionally on his thoughts.

“I was really praying for the people of Allen. Praying for the police department. The Allen Police Department,” he stated.

Brown shared he’s buddies with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey. They rose up the ranks in combination within the Dallas Police Department.

He advised there are a few things the general public may imagine when processing the tragedy.

“I would just ask that they consider this impact of trauma on the first responders, to the leaders in Allen,” Brown defined. “You know I’ve heard the critique that they’ve taken too long to have the second press conference or release information. Just imagine, many of these people are fathers and mothers. They have kids. When things happen to kids and there’s the victimization of young people, these young kids that were tragically taken away far too soon, it really has a dramatic effect on young people.”

For now, Brown stated he’s diving deep into his new function. He stated writing any other e book, educating and dealing within the nonprofit house may be in his long term.

“I want to be an example to the people that there’s always a way that you can serve and help others,” Brown stated.