Former Cubs prospect wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Dominican Republic, per reports

Multiple native reports, together with from baseball author Hector Gomez, divulge that just lately launched Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcantara is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Dominican Republic. Alcantara, who’s 18-years-old, is accused of getting an issue with a 26-year-old guy over cash in a car ahead of shooting him two times in Santiago, D.R. He is said to have gained scientific remedy for his personal accidents ahead of fleeing. The automotive is in ownership of the native government and is said to have proof of a shooting inside of. On May 24, Alcantara’s 18-year-old cousin who used to be allegedly in the again of the auto when the shooting passed off, used to be arrested in connection with the incident.

The Cubs mentioned in a record to the Chicago Tribune, “We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our recently released minor-league players. We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details.” As famous, the Cubs have launched Alcantara, so he’s recently no longer a member of any MLB group.

- Advertisement -

Alcantara used to be signed for $500,000 as a world loose agent in January 2022 and seemed in 40 video games in the Dominican Summer League remaining 12 months, batting .136/.282/.254.