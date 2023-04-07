Former Austin, Texas forensic analyst explains police process

AUSTIN, Texas — After a 2nd frame was once pulled from Lady Bird Lake close to Rainey Street, folks had been speculating on social media that the circumstances can have been attached.

But on Monday, the Austin Police Department (APD) mentioned they have got no proof in any of those circumstances to make stronger allegations of foul play right now.

“Law enforcement agencies, when they investigate something, they’re looking for bad things there,” mentioned Mark Gillespie, a former forensic director for Austin Police, who has firsthand wisdom about how police rule out foul play in an investigation.

“They’re looking for foul play, and so when APD comes out with the statement that at the current time, they don’t suspect foul play, I promise you they were looking for it, and they were looking very hard for it, so I respect that.”

In Monday’s statement, police mentioned they did not see any trauma within the autopsies.

“That leads me to believe that they’ve already conducted possibly some interviews, they’ve obviously been to the crime scene, they’ve got some type of toxicology reports back,” said Kimber Bustos, former police officer and Austin private investigator.

Bustos says that if someone was drugged, investigators might not find the substance in their toxicology results, so without physical evidence of marks on their bodies, and after conducting witness interviews, police can rule out foul play.

“Those types of things would show up- maybe not in the toxicology reports, but they would show up on the body as abrasions or signs of sexual assault,” Bustos mentioned.

When investigating imaginable connections between deaths, Bustos says police search for commonalities.

“Generally, serial killers follow a pattern and those patterns start to become apparent rather quickly,” Bustos said.

And while the bodies were found in the same area, and both were men spending time on Rainey Street, experts say it’s not enough to make a connection.

“That does not essentially imply that it is a serial killer simply because there is been two incidents,” Bustos mentioned.

Despite this, APD’s remark does no longer dispel conspiracy theories showing on social media.

“I believe numerous it’s that there is a mistrust in legislation enforcement,” Gillespie mentioned. “There is a distrust in our investigative or justice system.”

And he says some of these theories swirling on the internet can be harmful to families.

“These people are suffering, and for them to have to deal with a lot of these crazy theories, you know, it just becomes a tremendous distraction, and an irritant for them to grieve and to heal,” Gillespie mentioned.

For now, Austin police say the circumstances are nonetheless below investigation and they’re inspecting all to be had proof.

