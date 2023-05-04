Formella: TurboTax settlement checks to be mailed next week | New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – Settlement checks will soon be distributed in New Hampshire from consumers who were tricked into paying for free tax services.

The distribution of $141 million in a multi-state settlement with Intuit, TurboTax’s owner, will begin in May, Attorney General John M. Formella said. The settlement agreement was reached last May and will impact 4.4 million consumers across the nation.

The Granite State, according to a release, is poised to receive $728,920, which will be distributed to 23,675 consumers. The case involved consumers “who were tricked” into paying to file federal tax returns. Consumers eligible to receive payments will be contacted by email, and checks will be mailed throughout the month of May.

“Taking advantage of low-income New Hampshire residents and convincing them to pay for free tax services is unfair, unethical, and a business practice that will not be tolerated in New Hampshire,” Formella said in a statement. “Paying taxes is hard enough. People should not also have to worry about being deceived by their tax preparers.”

According to a release, consumers eligible for payouts were those in 2016, 2017, and 2018 who paid for filing federal tax returns through TurboTax but could have filed for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Rust Consulting, according to a release, is handling the settlements. Consumers will automatically receive checks through the mail and don’t have to file a claim. Checks will be delivered beginning the second week of May.

Checks will range between $29 and $30, according to a release.