Forensic accountant testifies in Onalaska Ponzi scheme trial

Defense legal professionals contend the alleged companion duped the landlord of an Oklahoma City identify corporate on trial in Sherman.

SHERMAN, Texas — A forensic accountant testified Thursday that greater than $740 million flowed thru an Oklahoma City airplane identify corporate in the alleged sale of airplane that didn’t exist or no longer in truth bought.

The corporate's proprietor, Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin is on federal trial in Sherman in what prosecutors have described as an alleged Ponzi scheme.

The accountant, Grace Howe, testified that her research discovered Mercer-Erwin saved virtually $5 million in escrow charges over 4 years.

Another $75 million flowed to her alleged companion, Federico Machado, now a fugitive in Argentina.

Howe testified that she used an research of financial institution statements, escrow agreements, e-mail texts and speak to data to ensure and analyze what prosecutors described as a "secret ledger" of airplane gross sales maintained via Mercer-Erwin and Machado.

Howe mentioned she found out that the similar 22 airplane have been again and again bought in 47 transactions from 2015 thru 2020. The airplane, on the other hand, by no means looked to be bought.

“I did not identify any closing documents or bills of sale,” she instructed the jury.

For many of the day, prosecutors and Howe walked jurors thru other transactions to give an explanation for how the alleged scheme labored.

Prosecutors have argued buyers have been duped into what was once intended to be momentary loans, with low chance and top praise. However, the buyers allegedly misplaced some $240 million, in step with courtroom data and their civil legal professionals.

Investors signed agreements with Mercer-Erwin and Machado dictating that they’d obtain a big up-front rate for placing up the “fully refundable deposit” in order that Machado may just purchase planes. Investors stressed the cash into escrow accounts at Wright Brothers Aircraft Title, headed via Mercer-Erwin.

The agreements with Mercer-Erwin dictated that the escrow deposits have been to stay in the account, to be returned best to the investor as soon as the airplane gross sales have been finished or upon the investor’s request for compensation.

Instead of the deposits staying in the account as required, Howe mentioned ledger and financial institution data confirmed the cash flowed to pay off prior buyers and into the coffers of entities managed via Machado.

Though Machado was once the patron, thousands and thousands of bucks in deposits flowed to him.

“It’s strange that the buyer would be receiving funds,” Howe testified. “The buyer should be sending funds.”

Howe testified that about $746 million flowed throughout the Wright Brothers accounts in reference to the alleged scheme.

Her research additionally confirmed that, via 2020, 45% of Wright Brothers account task was once attached to the airplane offers.

Outside courtroom, Mercer-Erwin and her legal professional, Joe E. White Jr., declined to touch upon what prosecutors have prior to now described as “phantom planes.”

During his cross-examination, White puzzled Howe a couple of 2017 textual content from one of the vital key buyers to Machado. It mentioned, “Mother and daughter are going to jail. LOL.”

White obviously introduced up the textual content to reinforce his competition that Mercer-Erwin have been conned.

However, that alleged scheme persevered for every other 3 years after that textual content was once despatched.

When he left courtroom, White declined to remark to WFAA in regards to the textual content message or supply a duplicate of the textual content. He mentioned U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, had invoked the guideline that he’s no longer allowed to touch upon testimony or proof.

Asked how he idea the case was once going, White responded, “It doesn’t matter what I think. It matters what those 12 jurors think.”

“Once this thing’s over with – hoping we get the good Lord’s blessing on us – and we get acquitted, I’ll be happy to talk to you then,” he mentioned.

In an interview that aired in February, Machado said he had funneled cash given him to him via buyers into his Guatemalan mining operation.

“There’s not a line of old ladies that got cheated, OK. It’s a group of a few people,” he told WFAA via Zoom. “They thought they were investing in something. They invest in something else.”

Machado stays a global fugitive. He is combating extradition from Argentina.

Mercer-Erwin, who additionally owns an organization known as Aircraft Guaranty Corp., could also be accused of hanging airplane into the palms of narcotraffickers.

Under U.S. legislation, overseas nationals can not get U.S. registration for his or her airplane. However, the FAA lets in overseas nationals to realize U.S. registration for his or her airplane via shifting the identify to a agree with corporate.

Prosecutors alleged that Mercer-Erwin “looked the other way” and allowed narcotraffickers to position planes in agree with along with her corporate.

Mercer-Erwin’s legal professional claimed she did not anything fallacious and adopted all regulations and laws associated with agree with agreements.

Prosecutors and investigators have mentioned {that a} collection of reports WFAA first aired in 2019 spurred a federal investigation that resulted in the indictments of Mercer-Erwin, her daughter, Kayleigh Moffett, Machado and others.

Moffett pled to blame Monday to cord fraud and no longer correctly reporting that planes have been taken in another country. She accredited a deal for 5 years of probation.