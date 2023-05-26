Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring

DETROIT — All of Ford Motor Co.’s present and long run electric cars can have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations within the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the settlement Thursday throughout a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat.

“We think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley stated.

Musk stated he did not need Tesla’s network to be a “walled garden” and that he needs to use it to improve sustainable transportation.

“It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla Superchargers,” Musk stated.

Farley stated there might be a price to Ford owners, possibly a per month subscription, however he did not give specifics. Details of any monetary association between Ford and Tesla weren’t introduced.

At first, Ford’s present electric cars will want an adapter to hook into the Tesla stations, that have their very own connector. But Ford will transfer to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard connector with its second-generation EVs starting in 2025, Farley stated.

Ford stated Tesla’s connector is smaller and lighter than the ones in use through different automakers.

Farley stated Tesla’s Superchargers have nice places.

“We love the locations. We love the reliability,” he stated. They will sign up for Ford’s personal Blue Oval charging network which has about 10,000 fast-charging stations, he stated.

Ford EV owners might be ready to access the Tesla chargers seamlessly with Ford’s app, Musk stated.

Tesla has about 17,000 Supercharger stations within the U.S. There are about 54,000 public charging stations within the U.S., in accordance to the Department of Energy, however many price a lot more slowly than the Tesla stations.

The Ford-Tesla deal is break free a plan to open a part of Tesla’s charging network to all EVs.

The White House introduced in February that a minimum of 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network can be to be had to non-Tesla electric cars through the top of 2024.

