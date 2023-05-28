For Trump, the More GOP Presidential Candidates the Better

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, has invested $10 million of his personal cash in his marketing campaign. Like Mr. DeSantis, Mr. Ramaswamy sells a equivalent anti-woke sentiment, however he does so with the appeal of a herbal communicator.

Mr. Trump has welcomed the non-DeSantis entrants to the race. In January, when Nikki Haley, who served as Mr. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, known as to inform him she deliberate to run, Mr. Trump didn’t rant about her disloyalty, as some had anticipated. He sounded unbothered, telling her to “do what you’ve got to do,” in line with two other folks briefed on their dialog.

And in the days main as much as Mr. Scott’s announcement, Mr. Trump was once gazing Fox News in his Mar-a-Lago place of business when he stated, “I like him. We’re just going to say nice things about Tim,” in line with an individual conversant in his personal feedback.

The standard knowledge at the starting of the yr was once that the box can be moderately small, in all probability as few as 5 other folks working. Republican anti-Trump donors have been operating to skinny the herd to stop a repeat of the divided box that assured Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016. Now, after Mr. DeSantis’s early stumbles, there shall be as many as 10 applicants competing for consideration and vying for the debate degree.

For Mr. DeSantis, the squeeze was once obvious on the day he entered the race.

In New Hampshire, Ms. Haley mocked him on Fox News as simply “copying Trump,” all the way down to his mannerisms. “If he’s just going to be an echo of Trump, people will just vote for Trump,” she stated.