Footage shows F1 driver Charles Leclerc chasing after watch thieves in Italy

Authorities in Italy this week arrested four people in connection to a 2022 robbery of a luxury watch belonging to Formula One star Charles Leclerc – and shared footage of the driver chasing after the suspects that night in his custom-made Ferrari.

The robbery was reported on April 18, 2022, in Viareggio, a seaside city in Tuscany. In a statement posted on Tuesday , local police said three men and one woman had been arrested after a months-long investigation.

According to local reports , Leclerc was approached by one or more fans that night asking to take pictures. During this interaction, police believe someone slipped off his special edition Richard Mille watch – worth approximately $320,000 – and took off, according to reports.

Police said two suspects escaped on a scooter, in addition to two other suspects in an SUV who helped facilitate their escape.

The local police shared surveillance footage of Leclerc chasing after the suspects that night in his custom Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

(L) The Arma dei Carabinieri released this footage showing a car chase on the night of the robbery. (R) Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit o



Authorities said the suspects left after the robbery and drove to Naples.

Two watches were later found during a search at one of the suspect’s homes, according to the police statement, but did not specify if either belonged to Leclerc. Investigators also found roughly £23,000 ($25,128).

This story was reported from Cincinnati.