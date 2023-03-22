Foot Locker announces plan to close 400 stores by 2026

Foot Locker plans to close 400 stores in North America by 2026 because it rebrands a part of its trade, the corporate introduced Monday.

The corporate plans to close many underperforming stores in buying groceries shops whilst that specialize in strengthening its standalone stores with new ideas, Foot Locker mentioned right through its Investor Day presentation.

“We are entering 2023 with a focus on resetting the business — simplifying our operations and investing in our core banners and capabilities to position the company for growth in 2024 and beyond,” Foot Locker president and CEO Mary Dillon mentioned in a news release at the corporate’s website online.

One of its introduced plans is known as “Lace Up,” which goals to goal customers and concentrate on “all things sneakers,” the corporate introduced in its presentation.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our ‘Lace Up’ plan with a new set of strategic imperatives and financial objectives that are designed to set us up for success for the next 50 years,” Dillon mentioned.

Next 12 months Foot Locker celebrates its fiftieth anniversary.

An indication hangs above the doorway of a Foot Locker retailer, Aug. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Despite the plan to close masses of stores in North America throughout the subsequent 3 years, the corporate plans to amplify its footprint by opening 280 stores that concentrate on its neighborhood, energy retailer and area of play ideas.

The sports activities attire corporate additionally introduced the remaining of 125 of its Champ Sports stores in 2023 and resetting the emblem to focal point closely on people who find themselves extra energetic in sports activities and health.

As of January, the corporate operates over 2,700 stores in 29 nations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Sales reduced by 0.3% right through the corporate’s fourth quarter when put next to the similar quarter in 2021.

According to the corporate, Foot Locker plans to lower its total actual property footprint by 10% in 2026, leaving it with 2,400 stores.