Fluffy fixings: Fort Lauderdale Marshmallow Co. gives bold gourmet spin to gooey campfire treat – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

There’s a brand new famous person within the dessert international and it is none as opposed to marshmallow! After enjoying a supporting position for too lengthy, a couple of dessert pioneers have taken the bold step of giving marshmallow the highlight it merits.

If you might be occupied with Marshmello, the DJ, hang your horses. We’re speaking about marshmallows, people! And the Fort Lauderdale Marshmallow Company has one thing particular in retailer for marshmallow enthusiasts.

Jennifer Thomas-Sassone, the founding father of the Fort Lauderdale Marshmallow Company, says, “We specialize in making gourmet marshmallows.” With 15 other flavors, together with Birthday Cake Oreo, coconut, Smurf, and pistachio, this corporate is loopy about marshmallow.

What makes their marshmallows particular is the selfmade, recent marshmallow base with added toppings and mix-ins like a few of your favourite ice cream flavors. Jennifer says, “There’s a big difference between ours and what you can get at the store.”

If the marshmallows sound like ice cream, neatly, they roughly are. These sweets are made by way of the similar individuals who make ice cream for Razzleberry’s Ice Cream.

What began as some way to be offering ice cream flavors to consumers to take house morphed into a completely new candy treat. “We started with our most popular ice cream flavors and took a marshmallow base instead of an ice cream base and used the exact flavors and mix-ins that we would put in our ice cream. We tasted them and thought, ‘Wow, that worked!’,” Jennifer explains.

The marshmallows can also be loved in quite a lot of techniques, together with on most sensible of a milkshake, on most sensible of a sundae, and even as a toasted marshmallow ice cream sandwich. Customers love the original style of marshmallows with flavors of ice cream. Keith Robertson raves, “I loved my sundae, the mixture of the marshmallows and my favorite ice cream flavor.”

So give marshmallow a check out! “It’s something a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to try. The size of a brownie, the taste of a marshmallow, mixed in with the flavors of an ice cream,” Jennifer suggests.

For extra information on Fort Lauderdale Marshmallow Co., seek advice from their website.

