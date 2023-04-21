Floridians encouraged to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day | Florida

(The Center Square) – Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are encouraging Floridians to help fight the opioid crisis by participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Floridians are encouraged to properly dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs by going to local, safe drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Doing so, officials say, could prevent medications from falling into the wrong hands, fueling addiction or resulting in an overdose death.

“Addiction can begin with medications in your medicine cabinet, so I’m encouraging Floridians to join our fight to end the opioid crisis by disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs,” Moody said in a Thursday news conference. “These drugs could fall into the wrong hands – fueling addiction and even causing an overdose death. That is why it is so important to participate in National Drug Take Back Day, because this simple action could save a life.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “Today’s drugs are the deadliest I’ve seen in my law enforcement career. We are seeing drugs that look like prescription pills, but instead contain deadly levels of opioids. With this in mind, it is more important than ever to properly dispose of unused and expired prescription medicines to deter drug abuse.”

At a press conference held at the Lakeland Police Department, Moody, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor, Jr. and other law enforcement officials joined forces to promote Drug Take Back Day in Florida when over 200 drop-off sites will be open to receive unwanted or unused prescription medications.

“The Lakeland Police Department has been participating in the safe disposal of prescription medications for many years and are committed to providing any service we can to get these unused and expired medications out of households,” Taylor said. “This program is one where everyone can make a difference and do their part.”

State and local law enforcement agencies are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, which launched national Drug Take Back Days. The DEA’s website has a tool that helps Americans locate a collection site near them by typing in their zip code.

Year round, Floridians can find drop-off locations as Florida’s DoseOfRealityFL.com website, which also provides comprehensive information about opioid misuse, and links to support resources.

During the 23rd Drug Take Back Day last October, 4,340 law enforcement officers nationwide provided assistance at 4,902 collection sites. They collected 324 tons of prescription drugs, the DEA reported, or 647,163 pounds.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” the DEA warns. “That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.”