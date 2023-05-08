Florida's DeSantis signs three bills aimed at China







(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills that he says are designed to stem corporate espionage and interference in higher education in Florida by the Chinese Communist Party, its agents and allies.

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat — the Chinese Communist Party.” DeSantis said at a Monday news conference in Brooksville.

DeSantis added he was proud to sign this legislation to stop critical infrastructure and farmland from falling under the control of China and added that he and the Legislature had followed through on promises made to crack down on China.

“I’m proud to sign this legislation to stop the purchase of our farmland and land near our military bases and critical infrastructure by Chinese agents, to stop sensitive digital data from being stored in China, and to stop CCP influence in our education system from grade school to grad school.” DeSantis said.

Other countries of concern listed in the bills are Russia, Iran, the Syria, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela.

DeSantis said the new laws will protect the interests and security of Floridians over the interests of the CCP.

Senate Bill 258 sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R- Zephyrhills. The bill prohibits applications that are controlled by countries of concern, from being installed on government-issued devices.

Apps like TikTok have become of increasing concern considering the issues of privacy and data collection. The bill states that agencies or entities that are under the significant control of these countries and have the majority of business conducted there, are also included as concerning.

SB 264 by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, prohibits the sale of farmland and land near military bases to the CCP and its agents. The measure also prevents any governmental entity from knowingly entering into contracts with the CCP, or countries and entities of concern.

The attorney general will able to bring a civil action against any entity in violation and the civil penalty for doing so will be twice the amount that the entity submitted a bid or proposal. The bill also amends some electronic health record statutes, to ensure that health records are physically stored in the U.S or Canada.

SB 846 sponsored by Sen. Brian Avila, R-Hialeah Gardens, prohibits agreements being entered into by state universities and colleges with China and other hostile entities, unless specified conditions are met and the Board of Governors first approves it.

The Board of Governors is also authorized to withhold performance funding from any state university or college that has not met the requirements and enters into an unauthorized agreement or partnership. Private schools that are owned or operated by a country of concern, are also prohibited from accessing the state’s school choice scholarship program.

“We don’t want the CCP in the Sunshine State.” DeSantis said.

This article First appeared in the center square