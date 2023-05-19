Florida’s DeSantis issues one executive order from May 8 to May 14 | Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued one executive order from May 8 to May 14. As of May 14, DeSantis has issued 103 executive orders in 2023 — seven fewer than he did at this point a year ago. The order is:

Executive Order Number 23-103, where the governor revoked the suspension of Kristen Tieshia Fitzgerald as city commissioner for the City of Lake Wales and directed that Fitzgerald shall be reinstated with full back pay and other allowances.

Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of May 8 to May 14, the nation’s governors issued 18 executive orders. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued the most with three. Governors in 36 states issued the fewest orders with zero. Republican governors issued 10 of the 18 orders, while Democratic governors issued eight.

DeSantis has served as governor since Jan. 8, 2019. He issued 272 executive orders in 2022 and 246 in 2021. Nationally, governors issued at least 1,565 executive orders in 2022. Governors have issued 591 executive orders in 2023. Republican governors issued 386, while Democratic governors issued 205. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

