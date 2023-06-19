Florida’s 2.6% unemployment rate is best among nation’s largest states | Florida

(The Center Square) — A recent report from WalletHub has shown that Florida’s unemployment claims are some of the lowest in the U.S. and far less than other large populous states like California and New York.

Recently released data from Florida showed the state’s unemployment rate remained the lowest out of the 10 largest states for the 12th consecutive month. Unemployment rates in May were also 1.1% lower than the national rate of 3.7%, and the Florida unemployment rate has remained at 2.6% for a fifth consecutive month.

Of the largest states, California was ranked fourth highest in the U.S. for unemployment claim increases in May by Wallethub. Unemployment claims in California were also higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic in the same week of 2019, according to WalletHub.

In comparison, Florida is ranked 46th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for the biggest increases in unemployment claims. According to the study’s methodology, higher-ranked states have a lower the amount of claims. The Sunshine State is ranked 48th overall for claims made by those in the labor force.

According to WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez, the threat of a recession and advances in technology could cause mass unemployment in some industries.

“Certain job types are still seeing higher levels of unemployment currently. For instance, construction jobs have very high unemployment numbers right now due to building activity slowdown, with higher interest rates lowering demand for new individual housing,” Gonzalez said, adding that technology is one of the main factors for unemployment in farming, fishing and forestry work.

Gonzalez also stated that even Americans who are currently employed are struggling to afford everyday items, and if numbers continue to increase for inflation, consumer prices and unemployment, a deep recession could follow.

“A potential recession would negatively affect unemployment significantly. Losing a job is never good, but when you combine it with such high inflation, it can become disastrous,” Gonzalez said.

DeSantis stated in a news release that the private sector has increased employment opportunities by adding 17,200 more jobs than it did in April. Over the year, jobs have increased by 323,400, a growth rate of 3.9% — outpacing the national private sector job growth rate of 2.7%.

“Florida’s unemployment rate has remained the lowest of the 10 largest states for an entire year — further proof that our Freedom First policies have strengthened our economy,” DeSantis said in the news release. “Florida will continue to protect taxpayers, foster new business formations and maintain a responsible budget.”