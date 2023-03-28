Florida woman running around naked charged with murder

A West Palm Beach woman is charged with murder after a decision for a naked woman mountaineering a tree resulted in deputies discovering a frame in her rental Sunday.Sheree Williams, 34, of West Palm Beach, made her first look in court docket and was once denied bond. Your group: Local protection from WPBF 25 NewsShe is going through first-degree premeditated murder after a woman was once discovered strangled with a wire in her rental on Sunday. The sufferer’s title has now not been launched.Williams was once ordered no touch with witnesses or the sufferer’s circle of relatives. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office stated they were given a decision on Sunday pointing out a woman was once running around naked and mountaineering a tree in West Palm Beach.When detectives situated Williams, she was once hiding in a pipe inside of a canal close to Scottsdale Road North, simply down the road from the crime scene.Williams informed investigators that “people were trying to kill her and that demons were in the sky.”After taking her into custody, detectives later discovered the sufferer’s frame in Williams’ rental. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok In an interview with detectives, Willaims’ landlord informed them there have been some problems main as much as the incident.He defined Willaims seemed to be a “nice” individual and was once renting a unit with her 8-year-old son, however stated that over the weekend, he were given a decision from her, announcing she was once seeing issues and defined she was once performing ordinary. Williams is due again in court docket on May 18.

