A Florida woman who was once found with 24 home made pipe bombs and successful record pleaded guilty Wednesday to avoid jail, and can as an alternative obtain mental health remedy.

Michelle Kolts pleaded guilty in a Tampa court docket to cut back fees following her 2019 arrest. She was once initially charged with 24 counts of creating, possessing and discharging a harmful instrument.

“Twenty-four months of community control followed by 15 years probation,” prosecutor Lindsey Hodges stated, Fox Tampa reported.

Michelle Kolts in a Tampa court docket. She pleaded guilty to making 24 pipe bombs to avoid prison time to as an alternative obtain mental health remedy.

Authorities found 24 home made bombs in Kolts’ bed room in the house she shared with her oldsters in October 2019. The gadgets have been stuffed with nails, screws, and pellets, alongside with fabrics to make extra bombs, and books about terrorist bombings. Also found was once successful record.

Kolts was once arrested on fees that will have landed her in jail for 100 years. However, in 2019, she was once found not worthy to stand trial following years of mental health critiques and remedy. She was once ultimately identified with schizophrenia.

Her mental health remedy will come with counseling at an in-house facility. There might be no report of a felony conviction as smartly.

“She’s not going to suffer the stigma of a conviction on any of those counts as long as she stays crime free and abides by the terms of her probation,” Kolts’ lawyer, Barry Taracks, stated.