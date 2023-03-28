Florida woman accused of trying to get inmates to kill witness

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was once arrested in connection to two murder instances again in August 2022 is dealing with a brand new price she’s tacked on whilst in prison, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a news unencumber.

Fatima Garcia Avila, 21, was once charged with making an attempt to solicit a number of inmates inside the Falkenburg Road Jail to kill a primary witness in her murder case, in accordance to the sheriff’s workplace.

Witnesses shared the information with HCSO’s Jail Intelligence Squad about Garcia Avila. The 21-year-old is in custody for homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa.

Court paperwork accuse Garcia Avila of serving to her boyfriend Daniel Negrete kill his cousin’s spouse, Erica Aviles. They are then accused of trying to body Garcia Avila’s ex-boyfriend Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez for the crime ahead of killing him.

“This is a woman who has no regard for life other than her own, and she continues to prove that even behind bars,” Sheriff Chad Chronister mentioned in a remark. “I commend the work of the detention deputies and staff for being attentive, alert, and stopping another potential murder.”

Following Garcia Avila’s newest price, she has been positioned beneath strict restrictions to give protection to the witnesses and the integrity of the investigation, the sheriff’s workplace says.

During the primary crime, detectives say that Negrete and Garcia Avila drove in combination to Aviles’ house within the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road at the night time of July 18, 2022.

Authorities say Negrete and Garcia Avila then left the place of abode in separate automobiles. One of the automobiles was once discovered within sight after it were set on fireplace.

According to courtroom paperwork, Garcia Avila claimed Aviles was once a foul mom and was once having an affair.