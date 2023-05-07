Florida Wiener Dog Derby draws dog lovers to Tampa Riverfest

The Kentucky Derby wasn’t the one derby that stuck the eye of folks at Riverfest in Hillsborough County, Florida – the Florida Wiener Dog Derby was once simply as thrilling. “What’s so exciting about this event is it’s super unique. I mean, who’s heard of a wiener dog race?” stated volunteer Hayley Davies. Dozens of canine had been decked out in costumes for the competition and in a position for race day, making it an unforgettable sight for lots of attendees.

Tom Kisale and his spouse introduced their 3 canine, Macy, Dax, and Murphy, who had been in a position for lift-off of their astronaut, spaceship and sun gadget costumes. “Since two of them are in wheelchairs, my wife decided that building around the wheelchairs was the best way to showcase them,” Kisale stated. They additionally sought after to draw consideration to puppies with particular wishes, as Macy was once deserted on the pound. “Just because the dog is injured and can’t walk, it’s not a disposable item,” Kisale stated. “Dogs are members of the family.”

Amanda Beehler traveled the entire means from Knoxville, Tenn., together with her 14-year-old dachshund, Mighty Max, who was once her first particular wishes dog and a racing champion. Many attendees felt like they had been the actual winners, only for having their puppies with them on the tournament.

Riverfest persevered on Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park with the Hot Air Balloon Glow and Lantern Parade at 8:30 pm, in addition to are living song till 10:30 pm, together with tributes to Prince and Queen. Entry was once unfastened.

