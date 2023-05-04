Florida undercover operation leads to arrest of 12 men in connection with alleged sexual activity with minors

article

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended 12 suspects who attempted to have sexual encounters with minors as part of an undercover operation aimed at predators.

The operation called “Operation Lucky Strike” is an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operation developed to capture dangerous cyber predators who pursue children for sexual encounters.

During the operation, law enforcement agents posed as underage individuals on various websites, waiting to be solicited through online messages. The suspects, knowing the child’s age, chose to send sexually explicit pictures, explicit messages, and detailed descriptions of different sexual acts they wanted to engage in with the underage individual.

Some of the suspects had driven more than an hour to have sex with the minors. However, upon arriving, they were arrested by law enforcement officials.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s office collaborated with the U.S. Secret Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tavares Police Department in arresting the suspects.

“These individuals prey upon children for their own perverted benefit,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “They send vile and sexually explicit messages to minors online and even travel for hours to meet with a child to carry out reprehensible acts, if not something worse.”

“Preying on children is absolutely despicable,” Prendergast continued. “I am extremely proud of our agency’s partnership with law enforcement agencies who assisted us in capturing these predators and keeping them off our streets. If ‘Lucky Strike’ removes only one predator from our streets, it would still be a success. We have arrested 12 immoral criminals this time; therefore, we deem ‘Lucky Strike’ a huge success.”

The operation arrested Cristian Gabriel Rosado-Marrero, Devin Michael Cordeiro, Franklin Lezama, Jeff D. Adams, Sean Robert Mooney, Robert Allan Rankin, Mathew Leathers, Glenn Cunningham, James Patrick Lake, Mark Philip Werner Lovric, Alex Anthony Francis, and Ralph Joseph Perkins.

Out of the 12 arrested suspects, 11 of them were detained for attempting to have sex with minors, while Rankin was held for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as an accomplice to Mooney for driving him to the meeting location.

