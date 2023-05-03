Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman

On Wednesday, Florida is scheduled to perform the execution of Darryl B. Barwick, a person who broke right into a woman’s house and stabbed her to dying in 1986. This crime happened simply months after Barwick was once launched from jail for rape. Barwick, elderly 56, is ready to be achieved at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke.

Barwick admitted to killing 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt in her Panama City condo on March 31, 1986. According to his confession, he had watched her sunbathing outdoor sooner than following her again to her room with the goal of robbing her. However, he brutally murdered her with 37 stab wounds as she tried to face up to him. Her bathing swimsuit seemed to had been tampered with, however there was once no proof of sexual attack. Medical examiners did to find semen on a blanket the place her frame was once discovered.

Authorities had been ready to link Barwick to the crime via a mix of his confession, a semen stain, a witness who noticed him heading against and leaving the sufferer’s condo, and footprints outside and inside the condo. In November 1986, he was once convicted of first-degree homicide, armed housebreaking, tried sexual battery, and armed theft. Two months later, he was once sentenced to dying through a 9-3 jury resolution.

It is value noting that Barwick had already been launched from jail simply 3 months previous, having been incarcerated for raping a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed Barwick’s dying warrant final month, and the execution will mark Florida’s 3rd this 12 months, following a smash since 2019. This can also be the state’s 102nd execution because the reinstatement of the dying penalty in 1976.