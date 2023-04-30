Florida teen girls arrested over ominous graffiti in school bathroom

Authorities in Florida have introduced the arrest of 2 teenage girls who allegedly wrote a taking pictures danger on a center school bathroom wall on Thursday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said that the suspects, each 13 years previous, have been taken into custody at Tavares Middle School.

The writing at the bathroom wall, found out via a pupil, incorporated the phrases “School Shooting Friday @ 2:00” and “EVERYBODY IS DEAD!” The school useful resource deputy temporarily recognized the suspects, one in all whom confessed to writing the danger and implicated the opposite.



Police have been ready to get better the markers the girls allegedly used to put in writing the danger. The suspects have been each transported to the Lake County Detention Center.

Tavares Middle School has now not but equipped a commentary in regards to the incident. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is continuous its investigation, and additional main points have now not been launched at the moment.

