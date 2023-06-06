Florida teen arrested in connection to SUV stolen with toddler inside, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on fees of stealing a automobile with a sound asleep toddler within ultimate week. On June 1, a circle of relatives left their 3-year-old son sound asleep within their Volkswagen Tiguan whilst they went right into a relative’s house to acquire one thing. When they returned, they came upon that the auto and their kid had been lacking.

According to the Holly Hill Police Department, the kid was once discovered about half of one mile from the place the auto was once stolen roughly half-hour later. After reviewing video photos, police mentioned that the teen motive force stopped the auto and left the kid at the aspect of the street earlier than setting out. Fortunately, the younger boy was once unhurt.

A couple of days later, an officer from South Daytona Police Department noticed the stolen automobile. The officer tried to make a site visitors prevent however the 16-year-old motive force drove away at top velocity. The motive force ultimately stopped in a carpark in Daytona Beach with out incident and was once arrested.

At provide, {the teenager} has no longer been charged with kidnapping or kid forget because the investigation remains to be ongoing. The stolen automobile is being tested via crime scene professionals from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jeffrey Miller of the Holly Hill Police Department expressed gratitude to citizens who supplied helpful information in a observation, and inspired somebody with information comparable to the case to touch Sergeant Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

