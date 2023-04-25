Florida teen accused of beating dog after it ran away

A Deltona teenager was arrested Monday after deputies said he was caught on camera beating his dog after it ran away.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor saw the security camera footage and notified animal control, who then alerted the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO).

According to investigators, the video, which was time-stamped the night of March 14, showed the teenager going into a neighbor’s yard on Covington Drive to get his dog after it ran off.

The teen then picked up the dog by its neck and carried it back toward his house where he reportedly lifted it in the air and slammed it to the ground.

He then straddled the dog, and punched the dog in the face and head several times, before grabbing it by its head and slamming it into the ground multiple times, VSO said in a news release. The dog could be heard yelping during the attack.

The dog has since been taken to a local animal hospital for examination.

The teen was taken to the Family Resource Center for processing of his felony charge and was later released to his grandmother’s custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice.