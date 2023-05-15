Florida teacher claims she is under investigation for showing Disney movie

In Hernando County, Florida, a fifth-grade teacher is under investigation through the state’s Department of Education after showing an animated Disney movie in her elegance that featured a biracial and homosexual personality. Jenna Barbee, the teacher under investigation, defined in a TikTok post that she had in the past received signed permission slips from all folks permitting their kids to observe a movie rated as PG. However, a mum or dad who is additionally a member of the Hernando County School District Board complained to the major concerning the movie being beside the point for scholars, prompting an investigation.

In a letter gained through Barbee, the state board of training said that an investigation into allegations of beside the point behavior used to be warranted. The grievance is a part of Florida’s debatable law, which bans sure instruction on sexual orientation and gender identification in study rooms and to start with carried out to categories as much as the 3rd grade or the ones deemed now not age-appropriate for different grades. Violation of the state coverage can result in suspension or revocation of a instructing license.

The animated movie, “Strange World”, launched in 2022, follows a circle of relatives of explorers and lines Disney’s first-ever out-gay personality voiced through comic, Jaboukie Young-White. Barbee said that the movie used to be tied to a lesson plan at the setting and ecosystems, used to be by no means sexual, and assisted lecturers in opening a door for conversations that don’t essentially have a spot in study rooms.

At a district board assembly, the varsity board member who complained to the major stated that she had known as the state Department of Education in regards to the incident, mentioning that Barbee broke faculty coverage through now not acquiring particular movie approval from faculty management. The board member emphasised that lecturers will have to now not impose their ideals, spiritual, sexual orientation, or gender identification on kids and that motion pictures like “Strange World” haven’t any position in study rooms.