Florida Supreme Court issues two opinions from March 20 to March 26 | Florida

The Florida Supreme Court issued two opinions from March 20 to March 26. As of March 26, the court issued 21 opinions in 2023 — 16 fewer than this point a year ago. The two opinions are below:

From March 20-26, state supreme courts issued 125 opinions nationally. The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the most with 25. State supreme courts in 22 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 78 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 47.

The Florida Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Carlos Muñiz. The court issued 108 opinions in 2022 and 115 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 7,423 opinions in 2022 and 8,320 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,491 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 807 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 684. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

