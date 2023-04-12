Florida Supreme Court issues three opinions from April 3 to April 9 | Florida

The Florida Supreme Court issued three opinions from April 3 to April 9. As of April 9, the court issued 25 opinions in 2023 — 16 fewer than this point a year ago. The three opinions are below:

Gaskin v. State, where the court “affirmed the judgment of the circuit court denying Louis Gaskin’s third successive motion for postconviction relief and denied Gaskin’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus, motion for a stay of execution, and request for oral argument, holding that Gaskin failed to establish that he was entitled to relief.”

In Re: Amendments to the Florida Rules of Juvenile Procedure, where the court adopted amendments to the Florida Rules of Juvenile Procedure.

Furst v. Rebholz, where the court “quashed the decision of the Second District Court of Appeal affirming the judgment of the circuit court in favor of Landlord in this action he brought seeking a refund of the amount he paid after a property appraiser determined that he had improperly received a homestead tax exemption, holding that Landlord’s arguments in support of the district court’s decision were unpersuasive.”

From April 3 to April 9, state supreme courts issued 144 opinions nationally. The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issued the most with 26. State supreme courts in 19 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 69 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 75.

- Advertisement -

The Florida Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Carlos Muñiz. The court issued 108 opinions in 2022 and 115 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 7,423 opinions in 2022 and 8,320 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,787 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 976 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 811. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Additional reading: