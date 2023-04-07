Florida Supreme Court issues one opinion from March 27 to April 2 | Florida

The Florida Supreme Court issued one opinion from March 27 to April 2. As of April 2, the court issued 22 opinions in 2023 — 17 fewer than this point a year ago. The opinion is below:

From March 27-April 2, state supreme courts issued 131 opinions nationally. The North Dakota Supreme Court issued the most with 17. State supreme courts in 18 states issued the fewest with zero. Courts where judges are elected have issued 82 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 49.

The Florida Supreme Court is the state’s court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Carlos Muñiz. The court issued 108 opinions in 2022 and 115 in 2021. Nationally, state supreme courts issued 7,423 opinions in 2022 and 8,320 in 2021. The courts have issued 1,640 opinions in 2023. Courts where judges are elected have issued 904 opinions, while courts whose members are appointed have issued 736. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

