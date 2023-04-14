Florida Supreme Court disqualifies Cruz judge from death penalty case

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday granted a death row inmate’s request to disqualify a Broward County circuit judge from his case as a result of movements after Parkland college shooter Nikolas Cruz used to be sentenced to lifestyles in jail final 12 months.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Judge Elizabeth Scherer will have to be disqualified from the case of death row inmate Randy W. Tundidor.

The request got here after Scherer on Nov. 2 sentenced Cruz to lifestyles in jail within the 2018 murders of 17 scholars and college individuals at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Scherer may just now not sentence Cruz to death as a result of a jury didn’t unanimously counsel the death penalty.

Thursday’s Supreme Court opinion mentioned that once issuing the lifestyles sentence to Cruz, Scherer left the bench in her judicial gown and hugged members of the family of sufferers and individuals of the prosecution crew, together with Assistant State Attorney Steven Klinger, who additionally used to be running on Tundidor’s case.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer hugs Jennifer Guttenberg following the sentencing listening to for Parkland college shooter Nikolas Cruz on the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 2, 2022. Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, used to be killed within the 2018 shootings. Scherer used to be got rid of from some other death penalty homicide case Thursday via the Florida Supreme Court, which agreed she confirmed unfair sympathy for prosecutors within the Parkland case. - Advertisement - [ AMY BETH BENNETT | AP ]

Two days later, all over an off-the-record dialog at a standing listening to in Tundidor’s case, Scherer requested Klinger how he used to be doing. Tundidor alleged that Scherer and Klinger have been “commiserating over their shared disappointment at the outcome” of the Cruz case, the Supreme Court opinion mentioned.

Scherer grew to become down Tundidor’s movement for disqualification, main the inmate’s attorneys to visit the Supreme Court.

“We conclude that the combination of certain circumstances contained in the allegations in Tundidor’s motion regarding the actions of Judge Scherer in the Cruz case on November 2, 2022, and in Tundidor’s case on November 4, 2022, which he alleged showed a sympathy with the state that was linked to the outcome of another capital case, would create in a reasonably prudent person a well-founded fear of not receiving a fair and impartial proceeding,” the Supreme Court opinion mentioned.

“The crucial facts that together were sufficient to create such a well-founded fear are the hugging of ASA [Assistant State Attorney] Klinger by Judge Scherer — in the courtroom while still wearing a robe — at the conclusion of the Cruz murder case, and the personal exchange between Judge Scherer and ASA Klinger two days later, during Tundidor’s post-conviction proceedings, in which the judge commiserated with Klinger.”

Tundidor used to be sentenced to death for breaking into the Plantation house of Joseph and Linda Morrissey in April 2010 and brutally stabbing to death Joseph Morrissey, a Nova Southeastern University professor. Tundidor and his son, Randy H. Tundidor, certain the Morrisseys via their palms and toes and set their space on hearth, leaving Linda Morrissey and the couple’s son, Patrick — who used to be 5 years previous — at the back of to die. Linda and Patrick Morrissey escaped and survived.

Randy W. Tundidor used to be convicted and sentenced to death in 2012. He filed a movement in 2019 to vacate the conviction and death sentence, and Scherer used to be assigned to take care of the case.