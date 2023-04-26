Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Florida shooting suspect surrenders after 8-hour long standoff in Cocoa: Police

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Florida shooting suspect surrenders after 8-hour long standoff in Cocoa: Police



article

Credit: Brevard County Sheriffs Office

- Advertisement -

COCOA, Fla.A Florida man was taken into custody following an eight-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Cocoa, police said.

- Advertisement -

Police arrested shooting suspect Raekwon Glover, 27, near the 500 block of North Carolina Ave after he reportedly fired shots into a home. 

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, a woman told police that Glover fired shots into a home and then stole her car. A short time later, officers were able to locate the car at the home where the incident happened. 

Officers secured two women who were not injured in the shooting. Officers believed Glover was still inside the home and armed, so the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in along with SWAT officers. 

- Advertisement -

Glover was inside the home for almost eight hours before peacefully surrendering. 

He faces charges involving Grand Theft Auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, shooting and throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, improper display of a firearm, and criminal mischief. 

Previous article
House Republicans will vote on their debt ceiling plan after McCarthy caves on last-minute compromise
Next article
NFL Draft fashion through the years

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks