Florida sheriff rants about gun laws after teen shootings

A Florida sheriff went on a rant towards gun restrictions Friday whilst saying the arrests of 2 minors in reference to a string of shootings that left 3 youngsters useless.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated throughout a news conference the 2 suspects had been charged with first-degree homicide.

- Advertisement -

Court data bought through NBC News on Friday point out one boy is 17 years outdated and a 2d one is 12. A 3rd suspect, 16, stays at massive.

NBC News does now not normally identify minors charged with a criminal offense, even the ones charged as adults.

“There are individuals out there viewing, and includes some of you media, that want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that’s the gun. These individuals committed the crime,” Woods informed newshounds.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff stated the suspects bought the weapons used within the shootings via automotive burglaries.

“All the gun laws we got in place didn’t prevent it, did it? Neither will any new ones. Because here’s the fact: The bad guy is going to get a gun no matter what law you put in place. These juveniles shouldn’t even possess a handgun but they did,” Woods added.

Woods’ remarks got here greater than every week after the primary sufferer, Layla Silvernail, 16, was once discovered March 30 bleeding from a gunshot wound through the aspect of a highway in Marion County, about 60 miles northwest of Orlando. She later died.

- Advertisement -

On March 31, government stated a 17-year-old boy was once found out mendacity beside a highway with a deadly gunshot wound a couple of miles from the place Silvernail was once discovered.

The 3rd sufferer, every other 16-year-old woman, was once discovered useless Saturday inside of Silvernail’s automobile, which was once partially submerged on the fringe of a close-by frame of water, government stated. She additionally had a deadly gunshot wound. During Friday’s news convention, Woods stated {the teenager} was once found out within the trunk.

The 3 teen sufferers and the suspects, Woods stated, all knew one every other and had been fascinated about committing burglaries and robberies and had gang affiliations.

“Now, although we had out there and it was gang-related, we have nothing specific to say that it was any rivalry or anything to such that cause. But, however, each and every one of them in some shape or form is associated with a gang,” he said.

Recommended

“Basically simple terms, there is no honor among thieves. And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them. Two of them right there. They fled the scenes, but left a lot of evidence in their wake.”

The 12-year-old and the 17-year-old are being held at a state juvenile justice facility, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. The state attorney’s office is reviewing whether the trio will be tried as adults, Woods said. No one at the office could be reached for comment Friday.

The sheriff bemoaned how society fails to properly punish juvenile offenders. He took aim at the nation’s education system.

“Our school districts, not just here, across this state and nation need to quit minimizing the actions of their students. Hold them accountable. That’s where the failure is,” Woods said.

Debates on new gun laws have flared up nationwide following the March 27 mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed six people — including three 9-year-olds. In response to the shooting, hundreds of demonstrators packed the Tennessee Capitol calling for the Republican-led Statehouse to pass gun measures. GOP legislators voted Thursday to expel two Black Democrats over their protests on the chamber floor against gun violence last week.

According to a research letter published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine, guns became the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in 2020, killing more people ages 1 to 19 in the United States than vehicle crashes, drug overdoses or cancer.

The research determined that more than 4,300 died of firearm-related injuries that year — a 29% increase from 2019.

“In the last 40 years, and almost certainly before that, this is the first time that firearm injuries have surpassed motor vehicle crashes among kids,” said a co-author of the letter, Jason Goldstick, a research associate professor at the University of Michigan.

He stated homicides, reasonably than suicides, made up the vast majority of firearm deaths amongst youngsters and youths in 2020. Gun killings, which disproportionately affected young Americans, higher through 33 % from 2019 to 2020.