Florida ranked No. 1 for education by US News & World Report

Florida’s education machine has been dubbed No. 1 within the country by US News & World Report for the 7th yr in a row. Florida’s best politicians and education leaders had been fast to boast about this success right through a press convention to signal debatable new education measures into legislation. However, some have puzzled the validity of those scores.

The National Center for Fair & Open Testing, which advocates in opposition to the misuse of standardized trying out, Director Akil Bello described the scores as “terrible and wrong.” Bello claimed that the scores had been subjective, and that US News & World Report used to be the usage of metrics that weren’t related to measuring the standard of education. These metrics come with commencement charges, faculty level holders according to state, value of tuition, and debt at commencement.

Andrew Spar, head of Florida’s greatest academics’ union, additionally agreed that the rating used to be narrowly-focused and restricted to metrics that didn’t adequately measure the state’s education machine. However, Spar didn’t write off the scores fully, noting that in addition they incorporated check ratings from Eighth-grade tests and faculty readiness tests such because the SAT and ACT.

Despite criticisms, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz praised the state's education machine as a "shining example" for different states to observe. However, Bello warned in opposition to taking the scores too severely, declaring: