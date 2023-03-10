Florida police officer wounded in ‘ambush’ shooting; 5 in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer was once ambushed and shot as he closed in on drug suspect in South Florida on Wednesday, WTVJ reported.

Police mentioned the unidentified officer was once carrying out a narcotics investigation in Miami-Dade County. He was once about to arrest the suspect when he was once “ambushed” from in the back of and shot.





The bullet grazed the again of the officer’s head, however he was once now not significantly harm. He was once taken to a space clinic and has since been launched.

“Thank goodness he’s in good condition, we’re all very blessed that he’s ok,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez advised journalists Wednesday night time. “This could have been totally different.”

Police mentioned they arrested 5 other folks in reference to the taking pictures. Steve Gallon IV, 32, faces a price of tried homicide of a regulation enforcement officer with a firearm, and Atiba Moore, 30, faces a price of solicitation to dedicate first-degree homicide. The different 3 suspects had been accused of harboring the alleged gunman after the taking pictures. Their identities weren’t launched.