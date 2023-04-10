Florida police arrest 25-year-old motorcyclist in connection to murder

Investigators arrested a 25-year-old in connection to a useless guy’s frame discovered outdoor a pub Sunday morning. It took place round 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Your community: Local protection from WPBF 25 NewsOfficers positioned a 39-year-old guy with gunshot wounds laying useless at the roadway on SE Greendon Avenue at the back of Harpers Pub.Investigators spotted a motorbike fleeing the scene. When officials tried to prevent the motorbike, the motorist refused to prevent inflicting officials to pursue the motorist into Martin County.The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Elijah Inchauteguiz used to be apprehended and brought into custody on SW Citrus Boulevard. Never omit the rest: Sign up for customized newsletters and signals from WPBF 25 News Inchauteguiz has been charged with murder, fleeing, and eluding.This incident used to be a centered capturing and no longer a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this example is prompt to name Detectives at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

